Forget it! RUTO will not pay you the 50 million he promised! Sports PS, KABERIA, now tells NICK MWENDWA and the troubled Harambee Stars

Friday February 22, 2019 - The hopes of national football team, Harambee Stars, of getting the Sh50 million that they were promised by Deputy President William Ruto during the AFCON qualifier have been dashed.





Speaking yesterday, Sports Principal Secretary, James Kaberia, told them to forget the 50 million and move on.





According to him, Ruto was not obligated to honour the payment.





He was responding to a question by Sports Committee chair, Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka, who said that it would be a great blow to the team and Kenyans in general, if the national team was duped by people of Ruto’s calibre.





"The promise must be honoured because failure to do so will trigger a hue and cry in the team and puncture the morale of the boys ahead of the tournament," the Machakos MP said





However, Kaberia said the Government had already factored the KSh 50 million in its KSh 244 million AFCON budget and so the promise had already been kept; something that was vehemently opposed by the committee, considering that it was Ruto’s personal promise.





“The KSh 50 million cannot be in the budget because it was not an official Government promise,” Munyaka told the PS.





Ruto had made a promise to Harambee Stars that he would personally give them 50 million if they qualified for AFCON.



