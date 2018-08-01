Fireworks as Somalia responds to UHURU’s move to chase away its Ambassador to Kenya - See what President MOHAMED ABDULLAHI MOHAMED said?

Monday February 18, 2019 - The Government of Somalia dispelled Kenya’s accusations on Sunday night that it had auctioned off oil and gas blocks in Kenya's territory.





In a statement to the Government, Somalia stated that it was ready and willing to cooperate with Kenya in finding an amicable solution to the crisis that has caused a diplomatic tiff between the two countries.





Somalia denied all accusations leveled against it by Kenya, stating that it was committed to continuing to work hard in close cooperation with its brothers and sisters in Kenya to address pressing issues confronting both nations and the region.





“Somalia is not now offering, nor does it have any plans to offer, any blocks in the disputed maritime area until the parties’ maritime boundary is decided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” part of the statement read.





The country expressed regret about the decision by Kenya to send back its Ambassador to Kenya without prior consultation and recalling its own back to Nairobi.





See the full letter below