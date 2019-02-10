Fireworks as Governor SANG spills beans on how GLADYS WANGA books hotel rooms to have SEX with young men,”BEN 10s”(VIDEO).

Sunday, February 10, 2019

-Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto have continued to attack Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, telling him to come out in public and apologize for destroying the lives of Kenyan youths through hard drugs.





Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi and Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang, have insisted that Joho is a drug dealer and put it clear that they will not apologize to him.





Speaking in a public function on Sunday, Sang attacked Homabay Women Rep, Gladys Wanga, who has been defending Joho, and vowed that he will spill beans on how she sleeps with young men in hotel rooms.





A few days ago, Wanga also attacked Sang and threatened to blow up his sex scandals and revealed that he lures young ladies to sex through WhatsApp.





Here’s the latest video of Ruto’s tanga-tanga team attacking Joho’s allies.





It will be interesting to hear how Wanga lures young men to sex.





Bring it Sang. We are waiting to hear the juicy scoop.



