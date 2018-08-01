Finance Assistant Job in Kenya

01:08

Finance Assistant

 Job Locations: Kisumu and Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time
Responsibilities
·         Assist in implementing financial plans for the company
·         Assisting in the preparation of budgets
·         Managing records and receipts
·         Reconciling daily, monthly and yearly transactions
·         Preparing balance sheets
·         Processing invoices
·         Developing an in-depth knowledge of organizational products and process
·         Providing customer service to clients
·         Resolve financial disputes raised by the customer service and sales teams
·         Being a key point of contact for other departments on financial and accounting matters
·         Supporting the Finance Manager and executives with projects and tasks when required
Qualifications
·         Degree in Finance
·         3-5 years’ experience in a busy environment
·         Possess good Finance Management and Reporting skills
·         Proficient user of finance software
·         Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills
·         Able to guide and lead employees to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used
·         A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles
How to Apply
If qualified send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

