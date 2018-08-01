Finance Assistant Job in Kenya

Finance Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 01:08
Finance Assistant
Job Locations: Kisumu and Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time
Responsibilities
· Assist in implementing financial plans for the company
· Assisting in the preparation of budgets
· Managing records and receipts
· Reconciling daily, monthly and yearly transactions
· Preparing balance sheets
· Processing invoices
· Developing an in-depth knowledge of organizational products and process
· Providing customer service to clients
· Resolve financial disputes raised by the customer service and sales teams
· Being a key point of contact for other departments on financial and accounting matters
· Supporting the Finance Manager and executives with projects and tasks when required
Qualifications
· Degree in Finance
· 3-5 years’ experience in a busy environment
· Possess good Finance Management and Reporting skills
· Proficient user of finance software
· Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills
· Able to guide and lead employees to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used
· A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles
How to Apply
If qualified send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.