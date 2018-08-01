Finance Assistant Job in Kenya

Finance Assistant



Job Locations : Kisumu and Nairobi

Nature of Job: Full time

Responsibilities

· Assist in implementing financial plans for the company

· Assisting in the preparation of budgets

· Managing records and receipts

· Reconciling daily, monthly and yearly transactions

· Preparing balance sheets

· Processing invoices

· Developing an in-depth knowledge of organizational products and process

· Providing customer service to clients

· Resolve financial disputes raised by the customer service and sales teams

· Being a key point of contact for other departments on financial and accounting matters

· Supporting the Finance Manager and executives with projects and tasks when required

Qualifications

· Degree in Finance

· 3-5 years’ experience in a busy environment

· Possess good Finance Management and Reporting skills

· Proficient user of finance software

· Strong interpersonal, communication and presentation skills

· Able to guide and lead employees to ensure appropriate financial processes are being used

· A solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting principles

How to Apply

If qualified send CV to recruitment@britesmanagement.com