Fifa MP, ABDIKARIM OSMAN MOHAMMED, issues statement over claims he is among those who leaked FATMA GEDI’s sex video.

Why would someone sus tain this very negative episode in the media?

What interest would I even remotely have in defaming her? I am a politician, so what political interest would I have in doing so? I don't come from Wajir County, Hon. Fatuma can't influence voters in my constituency and neither can I influence hers. Incidentally, 2 of the 3 other MPs the DCI is seeking also don't come from Wajir County.