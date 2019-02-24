Famous Luo lady, YVONNE SHANNEZ, does the anaconda pose, lifts big buttocks and men go mad(PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 24, 2019

-The famous Luo Instagram babe, Yvonne Shannez, who claims to be a singer but people enjoy her big booty more than they enioy her music, has stunned men after doing the anaconda pose.





Yvonne lifted her booty up and put it in the perfect position, making thirsty men go nuts.





If that is what she does in between the sheets, her man is very lucky.



She is giving Nick Minaj a run for her money.





See the juicy photo she posted.











Here are more photos of the bootyful lady from the lake-side.



















