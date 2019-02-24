Famous Luo lady, YVONNE SHANNEZ, does the anaconda pose, lifts big buttocks and men go mad(PHOTOs)

, , , , 01:28

Sunday, February 24, 2019-The famous Luo Instagram babe, Yvonne Shannez, who claims to be a singer but people enjoy her big booty more than they enioy her music, has stunned men after doing the anaconda pose.

Yvonne lifted her booty up and put it in the perfect position, making thirsty men go nuts.

If that is what she does in between the sheets, her man is very lucky.

 She is giving Nick Minaj a run for her money.

See the juicy  photo she posted.



 Here  are more photos of the bootyful lady from the lake-side.







The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno