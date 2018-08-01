Fake prophet DAVID OWUOR warns his members against celebrating Valentines, you will go to hell if you do so.

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Stupid and brainwashed followers of fake prophet David Owuor will not be celebrating Valentines, a day marked by lovers across the world.

A message was posted on Owuor’s Church’s WhatsApp group and members warned that it’s a sin to celebrate the day.

They were told if they dare celebrate the day, they will go to hell.
Who will rescue these brainwashed souls from Owuor’s cult?

See the message posted on his church’s WhatsApp group.
