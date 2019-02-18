Fading rapper, PREZZO, leaves haters gasping as he rolls in a Presidential like escort complete with sirens(VIDEO).

Monday, February 18, 2019

-Washed out rapper, Prezzo, claims he is still the king in the jungle despite making no major moves in the showbiz industry in the recent past.





The rapper posted a video receiving a Presidential like escort complete with a siren like a VIP.





Prezzo picked unidentified lady and ushered her into his entourage that consisted of S-Class Mercedes Benzes.





The video has elicited a mixed reaction amongst his fans.





While some hailed him for stamping authority that he is the still the king of showbiz, others told him to stop those cheap PR stunts and give us good music.





Others suspected that he might be shooting a commercial and added that he can't afford to hire such a VIP escort because he has gone broke.





Here’s the video of Prezzo rolling like a real President.











