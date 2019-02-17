EZEKIEL MUTUA goes after AKOTHEE’s neck, stop your demonic behaviours, there’s no dignity in the crap you do.

Sunday, February 17, 2019

-Controversial singer, Akothee, has been trending after she displayed ratchetness on stage by opening her legs wide open to revellers and unleashing crazy stunts like a stripper.





Kenyans on twitter criticized the mother of 5 for being a bad role model to young girls and trying to remain relevant in the competitive music industry by pulling stupid stunts.





Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has joined thousands of Kenyans on twitter who feel Akothee’s latest stupid stunts should be condemned.





Mutua took to social and expressed his displeasure over Akothee’s latest dance moves.













The nonsense KFCB CEO says the ratchet singer shouldn’t be considered a role model to young girls following her shameless behaviours on stage that made her look like a cheap River Road stripper.





“ Kenya has got talent but as long as we keep celebrating this kind of madness, our entertainment industry will never grow. Akothee is talented but the filthy and stupid stunts she has to pull to remain relevant should concern all of us. What's worse is to see grown up men and women celebrating this scatological obscenity in the name of entertainment. We have lost it as a nation. People like Akothee cannot be the role models for our daughters. Music doesn't have to be dirty to sell. How I wish artists like Akothee would know how much influence they have on our youths and try to use that influence to produce content that is edifying. This kind is crass, moronic and a theatre of the absurd. It's demonic to the core and only appeals to debilitating and incorrigible perverts and brainless audiences. Akothee must stop this idiosyncrasy. There's no dignity in this crap either for her or even her audience. ” Mutua posted on his facebook page and received massive support from his followers.







