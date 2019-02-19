EYE CANDY! Slay Queen flaunts her yummy ‘Milkshakes’ on social media and it is chaos! Oh My! (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 07:48
Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - This is Abby Zeus, the controversial South Africa model and founder of the Boob Movement.
She has left men gasping for air after she took to her Instagram stories to share these saucy photos of herself posing in an outfit that gives men the perfect view of her yummy twins.
See the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST