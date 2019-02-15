Ex-wife atajinyonga - See PHOTOs of DNG’s extremely new hot wife, he hit a jackpot.

, , , , 03:45

Friday, February 15, 2019 - DNG married in a lavish wedding attended by who is who in the showbiz industry but his marriage didn’t last for long.

He had a bitter break up with his wife who is an air-hostess after he f0und out that she was cheating on him.

Apparently, a Governor from Coast was ploughing DNG’s shamba without his knowledge.

The One FM presenter and hypeman has moved on and found a new hottie who happens to be his new wife.

We must agree that this guy has a taste for beautiful women.

See photos of his new wife, Fionah






   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno