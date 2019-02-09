Ex-Kiambu Governor KABOGO exposes a man masquerading as his son and conning people using his name (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Photos, Politics 04:06
Saturday, February 09, 2019-Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has exposed a man who has been posing as his son on social media.
Taking to Facebook, the flamboyant politician termed the man by the name Tony Kabogo as a fraud and an impostor.
“This guy is a fraud an impostor. He is not my son. He is a conman, be aware. If you spot him, report him to the nearest police station,” Kabogo wrote on Facebook.
