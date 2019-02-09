Ex-Kiambu Governor KABOGO exposes a man masquerading as his son and conning people using his name (PHOTOs)

, , , , 04:06

Saturday, February 09, 2019-Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has exposed a man who has been posing as his son on social media.

Taking to Facebook, the flamboyant politician termed the man by the name Tony Kabogo as a fraud and an impostor.

 “This guy is a fraud an impostor. He is not my son. He is a conman, be aware. If you spot him, report him to the nearest police station,” Kabogo wrote on Facebook.

See photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Woman Conned Me Out Of Ksh 800,000 And I Did This To Recover The Money. She Will Not Forget It!

I am Jessica from Nairobi. Something happened to me last year that almost sent me to the grave. My trusted friend, called Njoki, came to m...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno