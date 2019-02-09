Even Uber Driver has smashed her RAW - MAN hacks into a LADY’s WhatsApp after unprotected SEX and what he found shocked him

Saturday, February 9, 2019-Xtian Ndela has started a telegram channel dubbed,Toboa, where Kenyans pours their hearts out.

This man has narrated what he found after hacking into a lady’s WhatsApp.

He met the lady in a club along Waiyaki way and they became friends.

They met for sex in his house where she stayed for 3 days.

The man decided to hack the lady’s WhatsApp after she left  and what he found shocked him.

The number of men who have smashed the lady he thought she is decent and principled shocked him.

 Even an Uber driver smashed her raw a few days after she left his house.

Ogopa wanawake.

This what he posted on the Toboa platform.




