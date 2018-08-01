ESTHER PASSARIS says UHURU will go home as the worst President Kenya has ever had if he allows his CSs to steal the way they are stealing

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Nairobi Women Representative, Ester Passaris, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to put more effort in his war against graft saying he is already losing the fight.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Passaris said Kenya is too corrupt despite Uhuru issuing demands and ultimatums to those who engage in the vice.





Passaris said that in the past, Nigeria was associated with corruption and drug trafficking but nowadays, Kenya is notorious with corruption.





She further added that corruption has been regarded as just an ordinary act that does not raise eyebrows when one commits it, hence, decried that it sets a dangerous precedent for the country's future.





“I really feel that if the President is looking for a good legacy, he should not look for any other legacy than to firmly and decisively deal with corruption the way Rwanda did in the past," Passaris said.





The MP further went on to say that the genesis of poverty in the country is corruption and that is why slum dwellers bank their hopes on donors, because looted Government coffers go bankrupt, leaving no money for development.





"I feel that it is harder to not be corrupt in Kenya than be corrupt. Corruption is the way we think and do things and that ought to change," she said.



