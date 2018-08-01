Enumerators Jobs in Kenya - NGO

Enumerators Jobs in Kenya - NGOJobs and Careers 01:53
KickStart International Inc.
Job Title: Enumerators
Role Purpose: The Enumerators will carry out a survey on 100 farmers based in the Western / Nyanza region and collect ten (10) case studies for the GIF funded project.
A mobile application will be used to collect data from small holder farmers who are beneficiaries of our project.
Scope of Role:
Reports to: Impact Evaluation and Monitoring Manager
Staff directly reporting to this post: None
Works with: Regional Sales and Partnership officers –Western, Staffs from partners and Small holder farmers
Key Areas of Accountability:
· Clear observation on data collection procedures from small holder farmers
· Ensure data integrity is maintained at all times and minimize errors in data collection
· Accurate and complete survey administration
· Accurate daily reporting and tracking for oneself, supervisor and within assigned team
· Maintaining confidentiality of the collected informations during and after the employment
· Maintain security and quality of project assets and material
Qualifications and Experience
· Fresh graduates in Agriculture (General agriculture, Agronomy, Horticulture, Agricultural economics, Rural sociology)
· Diploma in the similar discipline (above) with enough working experience
· Experience in data collection from small holder farmers/poor communities/beneficiaries of the donor funded projects
Skills and Behaviours
· Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and local languages (the local languages of Western regions of Kenya will be more preferred)
· Awareness with social-cultural issues in Nyanza and Western regions will be more preferred
· Knowledge on Microsoft office
· Using mobile applications in different tasks is an added advantage
· Knowledge of local languages is an added advantage (Nyanza and Western regions)
How to Apply
If you feel you are the right candidate for this job, please send your CV and Cover letter to hr@kickstart.org quoting the position title on the subject line by COB 2nd March, 2019