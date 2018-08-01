Enumerators Jobs in Kenya - NGO

KickStart International Inc.





Job Title: Enumerators

Role Purpose: The Enumerators will carry out a survey on 100 farmers based in the Western / Nyanza region and collect ten (10) case studies for the GIF funded project.

A mobile application will be used to collect data from small holder farmers who are beneficiaries of our project.

Scope of Role:

Reports to: Impact Evaluation and Monitoring Manager

Staff directly reporting to this post: None

Works with: Regional Sales and Partnership officers –Western, Staffs from partners and Small holder farmers

Key Areas of Accountability:

· Clear observation on data collection procedures from small holder farmers

· Ensure data integrity is maintained at all times and minimize errors in data collection

· Accurate and complete survey administration

· Accurate daily reporting and tracking for oneself, supervisor and within assigned team

· Maintaining confidentiality of the collected informations during and after the employment

· Maintain security and quality of project assets and material

Qualifications and Experience

· Fresh graduates in Agriculture (General agriculture, Agronomy, Horticulture, Agricultural economics, Rural sociology)

· Diploma in the similar discipline (above) with enough working experience

· Experience in data collection from small holder farmers/poor communities/beneficiaries of the donor funded projects

Skills and Behaviours

· Excellent verbal communication skills in both English and local languages (the local languages of Western regions of Kenya will be more preferred)

· Awareness with social-cultural issues in Nyanza and Western regions will be more preferred

· Knowledge on Microsoft office

· Using mobile applications in different tasks is an added advantage

· Knowledge of local languages is an added advantage (Nyanza and Western regions)

How to Apply