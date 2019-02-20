Embarrassing moment as sexy Ugandan singer flashes sanitary pads while trying killer moves on stage(PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos 03:47
Wednesday, February 20, 2019-It was an embarrassing moment for fast rising Ugandan singer, Pia Pounds, who is signed by Eddy Kenzo’s recording stable, after she flashed her sanitary pads infront of revelers.
The singer was trying to do some killer moves like Beyonce on stage when the mess happened.
And the cameras captured the embarrassing moment.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST