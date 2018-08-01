DUALE is a foolish man and he has been blocking my bills in Parliament - MOSES KURIA says and reveals a plan of kicking him as Majority Leader

Thursday February 14, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has accused Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, of blocking his bills in Parliament.





Speaking on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Kuria accused Duale of being arrogant and full of himself, adding that he is not fit to be the Leader of Majority.





“None of my legislative proposals has ever been brought to the House since 2014.”





“From NGO’s Reform Bill (2014) to the Coffee Bill, the Interest Rates Bill and now the one he has sworn to defeat - Select Committee to support Matiang’i and his committee," Kuria said.





The outspoken MP revealed that there is a plan by MPs to kick out Duale as Majority Leader saying he is an embarrassment to the 12th Parliament.





“So many MPs are very frustrated by Duale.”





“He is always having extra time to make all sort of jokes when members do not even get one minute to talk.”





“Let Duale remove me from the committees, then I will call for a leadership challenge and beat him heads down to become the Leader of Majority,” said Kuria.





Kuria also revealed a nefarious plot by Duale to remove him from both the Transport and Budget committees.



