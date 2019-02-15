Drunk in love or is it lust! It’s my first time to celebrate Valentines, DNG’s new SEXY wife shouts

Friday, February 15, 2019

- Former gospel singer, DNG, has re-married after divorcing his first wife over infidelity.





Just to refresh your memory, the One FM presenter divorced his first wife who is an air hostess after finding out that she was sleeping with a Governor from Coast.





The self-declared King of Hype moved on and married this beautiful lass called Fionah.





He treated her to a romantic Valentines date and she couldn’t hide her joy.





Fiona claims that it’s the first time to celebrate Valentines ever since she was born.





She poured her heart out on Instagram saying,





“To me Valentine’s Day has always been a normal day.I use to see people buying/getting gifts, flowers, chocolates, a bottle of wine, wearing red outfits and all that making it a very big deal and I’ll just be like okey , what’s happening...but maybe it’s coz was single or didn’t have anyone to make me feel special on that day.



This is my first Valentine’s Day that I actually got to celebrate and am so happy, glad, grateful, lucky that am spending it with you babe.You are amazing, my happiness, my world, my hubby, the love of my life, my drug coz am addicted to you(hehe 😜 )With you every day is Valentine’s Day coz you always treat me like your queen.Thank you baby for making me feel special everyday.Am still overwhelmed . You almost made me cry jana hehe.



I love you so much.”





This couple looks lit though.





We hope their marriage will last.