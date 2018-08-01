Drop RUTO from the 2022 Presidential race, he is a hard-sell outside Rift Valley and cannot succeed UHURU - MAKAU MUTUA tells KALENJINs

Monday February 18, 2019 - Renowned Professor of Law, Makau Mutua, has asked the Kalenjin nation to look elsewhere as far as the 2022 General Elections are concerned.





In a series of tweets, Mutua told the Kalenjin nation to wake up and smell the coffee as 2022 succession politics are fast approaching with Dr. Ruto being fronted to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"I beseech the Kalenjin nation to wake up and smell the black coffee," Prof Mutua tweeted.





According to Mutua, the Deputy President is finished politically and will not ascend to the Presidency come 2022.





"Deputy President William Samoei Ruto is now politically finished,” his tweet read in part.





He noted that Ruto lost in the battle to succeed President Kenyatta because he is not guaranteed automatic party nomination and ultimate election by the Kenyan people.





"Look elsewhere for 2022. Putting your eggs in the Hustler’s basket is a loser, a fool’s errand," he added.



