DRAMA as UHURU’s aides are locked out of AU summit in Ethiopia, blows were nearly exchanged(WATCH VIDEO).

Sunday, February 10, 2019-There was drama during  the ongoing African Union(AU) Heads of State summit in Ethiopia after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aides were locked out of the venue by security.

A video that has emerged shows President Uhuru’s Personal Assistant(PA), Jomo Gecaga and Aide-de-Camp,Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekokol, who was in his official regalia trying to charge past the security team that was manning the door  after they were denied entry to the hall where the meeting was taking place.

Colonel Lekokol tries to plead with  the security officers to allow them in but his plea  falls on deaf ears.

In the short video clip shared on twitter, Gecaga and the President’s Aide-de-Camp are seen leaving the entrance to the hall where the meeting was taking place after they were denied access.

Gecaga is visibly angry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST understands that Uhuru’s aides were denied access  to the summit venue after a protocol hitch.

