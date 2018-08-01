DRAMA as man and his mpango wa kando get stuck in Kakamega while having SEX, Bibi ya wenyewe ni sumu (Watch VIDEO)

Monday, February 18, 2019 - There was drama in Kakamega after a cheating married woman got stuck while having sex with her mpango wa kando in a lodging.





According to the cheating woman’s husband, he consulted a local witchdoctor after finding out that his wife was having an affair with another man.





His wife and mpango wa kando booked a lodging during Valentine’s Day to exchange fluids not knowing that their proverbial forty days had already reached.





The woman and her mpango wa kando got stuck in the lodging while having sex and when the local residents heard of the dramatic incident, they rushed to the scene to witness free drama.





The cheating woman’s husband called the witchdoctor who separated them and said he is happy his wife has learnt a lesson.





Watch video of the dramatic incident.