Dr OFWENEKE’s ex-wife, NICAH, almost removes everything to show her voluptuous hips, Looks like sponsor hunting mission, LOL!!

, , , 01:43


Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Dr Ofweneke’s ex-wife, Nicah The Queen, stunned her followers on Instagram after she rocked a tiny short and showed off her voluptuous curves.

The mother of two who was once linked to a sexual affair with Tanzanian singer, Harmonize, claims she has been busy working out in the gym.

She wanted to show the results of working out and how she is almost getting a flat tummy, and probably lure a sponsor somewhere to pay bills.

Don’t forget she is a gospel artist who behaves like a socialite.
Check out the photo she posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno