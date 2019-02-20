DPP NOORDIN HAJI threatened me with a gun and robbed me Sh 2.6 million – MOMBASA businessman expose him

Wednesday February 20, 2019-

A prominent Mombasa businessman has accused Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, of

stealing Sh 2.6 million from him at gun point at Reef Hotel in Mombasa in February 2017.





Appearing in a Mombasa Court on Tuesday , Stephen Vicker Mangira, told the court that Haji accosted him at the luxurious hotel where he had Sh 20 million in cash in his Toyota V8 and threatened him with his gun before taking the money and later returning it being KSh 2.6 million less.





Mangira said Haji, who was then a National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer, had been accompanied by other police officers including head of Anti-Narcotics Unit Hamisi Massa in a raid at the hotel when he proceeded to enter his vehicle without a warrant and without being a police officer as spelt under the law.





He was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and money laundering.





However, the state dropped the charges of drug trafficking and he is now facing money laundering accusations.





Mangira, through his lawyer Kinyua Kamude said Haji also took Sh 600, 000 from the dashboard of his vehicle and failed to declare it to court while handing over Sh 18.5 that he declared to have recovered from the accused.





“Noordin Haji who was previously a National Intelligence Service officer and Hamisi Salim Massa jointly stole KSh 2, 600,000 that was part of KSh 20 million that was stashed in two bags in the boot of my V8 car,” Mangira said through his lawyer.





The case continues today.



