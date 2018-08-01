DPP HAJI reveals how Diamond Trust Bank is aiding terrorism as a Manager of the bank is charged over Riverside AL SHABAAB attack.

Monday, February 25, 2019 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has put Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) on the spot claiming that the bank is being used in aiding and abetting terrorism.





While appearing before the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs in Parliament on Monday, Haji, used the case of Diamond Trust Bank, Eastleigh Branch, where the Bank Manager failed to do due diligence when one of their customers was withdrawing over Ksh 100 million in a week.





He added that the bank is infamous in aiding crimes and disclosed that the bank failed to provide CCTV footage of huge withdrawals.





The State Prosecutor revealed that security agencies had secured vital information showing that some of the money withdrawn from DTB, Eastleigh Branch, was funneled to Somalia and Syria to fund terror activities including the 14 Riverside Drive attack in Nairobi last month where 21 innocent people were killed.





Meanwhile, Diamond Trust Bank’s Eastleigh branch manager, Sophia Njoki Mbogo, has been charged with three counts over the 14 Riverside attack.





The counts include failure to report suspicious activity regarding proceeds of crime and anti-money laundering, aiding and abetting commission of a terrorism act as well as failure to report a suspicious cash transaction amounting to Ksh. 34.7 million.





She pleaded not guilty to the charges.



