DP RUTO shocks his sycophants like MURKOMEN and the entire KALENJIN nation as he finally supports RAILA ODINGA - Game over!

Sunday February 17, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has finally turned around on the proposed referendum and now supports it.





Speaking yesterday, Ruto revealed that he would like to serve for only seven years if he is elected President in 2022.





He called for a change of the Constitution to allow the President to go for only one term of 7 years just like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and NASA have proposed.





His remarks took many by surprise since he has been vocal against plans to amend the Constitution so that the Head of State serves a non-renewable seven-year term.





Last year, Ruto accused those who were behind the move of being blinded by selfish interests instead of focusing their energies on service delivery.





"It’s not time for us to go round talking about changing the Constitution to create some positions and attain our selfish interests at the expense of service delivery,” he stated.



