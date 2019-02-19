DP RUTO sends his private chopper to fly sick Bomet boy to Nairobi for specialized treatment (PHOTOs)

, , , , 05:51


Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has kept his word and sent his private chopper to pick a sick boy from Bomet to fly him to Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi for specialized treatment.

The young boy identified as Ian Kipkoech caught the attention of the DP over the weekend at Silibwet, Bomet County, and he promised to take care of his full treatment.

See photos below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened tha...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno