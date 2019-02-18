DP RUTO makes fun of comedian ERIC OMONDI’s blonde hairdo after visit to his Karen office (VIDEO)

Monday, February 18, 2019-

Comedian Eric Omondi paid DP Ruto a courtesy call at his Karen office on Monday morning.





From the short clip shared by the comedian on his Instagram account, the two shared a light moment with the DP poking fun of at Eric’s dyed hair.





The comedian later revealed that he went to invite the DP to his ongoing stadium tours.





Taking to Instagram, Omondi wrote: “Ama namna gani? The Deputy President anasema nime hustle mpaka nywele imeparara...Paid a Courtesy call to the Deputy President this morning at his His Karen Offices to discuss the ongoing Stadium Tours...Ni Kama atakua Kasarani on the 9th of March. THANK YOU SIR!!! #EricOmondiStadiumTour ”









Watch the video below.



