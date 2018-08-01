Don’t worry! UHURU will and must support me for President come 2022, he owes me that much and not RAILA as people say - RUTO declares

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto dismissed reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta might abandon him for a different candidate in 2022.





Ruto told a gathering on Sunday that his relationship with the Head of State is intact, adding that they should ignore rumours being spread by the media that their relationship was headed south and that the President might never support his 2022 Presidential bid.





“Everything is okay in Government; ignore the fake news; do not rely on social media and newspaper stories because we have no time for rumours and riddles that will not help us take the country forward in socio-economic development,” said Dr. Ruto.





The DP maintained that the President respects him and will support his 2022 bid because he owes him that much having helped him win both the 2013 and 2017 Presidential races.



