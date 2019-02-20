Don’t mess with women-See how this hawk eyed LADY caught her cheating boyfriend (PHOTO)

, , , , 05:47

Wednesday, February 20, 2019- Women are naturally very good detectives as this conversation between a man and his girlfriend attest.

The smart guy, or so he thought, had gone for a seminar and decided to mess around knowing that his girlfriend will not catch him.

He even decided to send her his photo from the seminar.

Little did he know that he was dating an FBI agent and what followed is just hilarious?

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Man takes love potion to enjoy many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother in law

It is probably every man’s dream to have a bevy of women all over him. There are countless tactics a man can use to attract a woman beside...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno