Don’t give birth if you are poor - Kenyan LADY rants as she mocks man who tried to sneak baby from KNH over Sh56K bill (LOOK)

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - This lady has caused a storm on social media over her controversial opinion on the desperate dad who was arrested while trying to smuggle his newborn baby from KNH over a Sh56, 000 bill.





The man identified as Boniface Murage was given a three-month suspended sentence after many Kenyans threw their weight behind him accusing the sorry state of healthcare in Kenya for his woes.





However, according to this lady, who is a law student in a local university in Kenya, Boniface had nine months to prepare for the birth of his child and should have raised enough money.





She went on to state that poor people should not give birth saying ‘it is selfish to bring a child into your own misery.’





See her posts below that have angered many.