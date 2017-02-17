Diplomatic tiff as angry UHURU ejects Somalia Ambassador to Kenya as he recalls his own from Somalia-What Somalia has done is unforgivable

Sunday February 17, 2017 -Diplomatic standoff between Kenya and her neigbouring Somalia has reached a point of no return after President Uhuru Kenyatta sent back Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Mohamud Ahmed Nur , and recalled Kenyan Envoy, Lucas Tumbo.





This follows a dispute between the countries over oil and gas.





The Kenyan Government has accused Somalia of auctioning off oil and gas blocks in Kenya's maritime territory.





"This outrageous and provocative auction deserves and will be met by a unanimous and resounding rejection by all Kenyans as well as people of goodwill who believe in the maintenance of international law and order," stated Foreign Affairs PS, Ambassador Macharia Kamau in a press statement.





According to Kamau, the auction that took place in London on February 7, 2019, is an unparalleled affront and illegal grab of Kenyan resources.





“The Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia has once again demonstrated that it has yet to attain and embrace the political maturity and diplomatic stance of a normal, well adjusted, and properly functioning Government,” the PS lamented.





Kenya also demanded that Somalia withdraws an incorrect map that it had issued at the time it auctioned the oil and gas blocks.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







