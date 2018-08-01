Did RAILA’s ODM Comms Director, PHILIP ETALE, celebrate the death of Malindi OCPD, MATAWA MUCHANGI - See what he did to him 3 years ago?

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director, Philip Etale , has kind of celebrated the untimely death of Malindi OCPD, Matawa Muchangi, by remembering the bad things the OCPD did to him three years ago.





Etale claimed that he had a disturbing experience in the hands of police officers led by Muchangi 3 years ago.





Etale indicated that he suffered the terrifying ordeal on claims that he had helped rig elections.





He explained that a battalion of police officers ambushed him at a Malindi hotel and proceeded to manhandle him.





He noted that the officers were armed and could not answer his numerous questions but only mistreated and embarrassed him.





"Three years ago, I had a terrifying ordeal in Malindi.”





“I was woken up from deep sleep by a battalion of armed police officers, in uniform and plain clothes, all armed to the tooth.”





"I was mistreated, manhandled and embarrassed by shameless police officers who kept telling me "utajua mbele" (You'll know later) whenever I could ask why they had cut short my sleep at 1:30am," Etale said.





He particularly blamed Muchangi for inflicting all this pain on him on orders from above.





"I had never dreamed of ever being treated like Carlos the Jackal or any other most wanted criminal in my life.”





“That was the day I became one, thanks to orders from above.”





“I looked at this fatherly looking old man commanding his juniors to drive me away and said to him politely as tears rolled down my cheeks. ‘ Sir, nimekosa nini ?’ (what wrong have I done?)... He then retorted in a manner likely to suggest that I was really the baddest man on earth," he remarked.



