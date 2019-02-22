Did I study a degree in IT for 4 years to become a saloonist? I wish I knew? Frustrated Kenyan LADY rants.

Friday, February 22, 2019 - A Kenyan lady has ranted after she studied a Degree in IT for 4 years hoping to get a good job after graduating but she ended up being a saloonist.

She is regretting why she wasted her parent’s fees in campus.

This lady represents thousands of graduates who are languishing in joblessness while others are forced to stick to low paying jobs as levels of unemployment go up.

This is what she posted.
