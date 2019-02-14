DICKIMATIZATION!! MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SAUMU, gushes over her latest boyfriend, will the affair last????

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, took to social media and poured her heart out to her latest boyfriend.





Saumu has in the past been linked to sexual affairs with different men among them wannabe city politician, Ben Gatu, and washed out gospel rapper, Holy Dave.





The Governor’s daughter who recently opened a club in Westlands rarely keeps a man for more than two years.





She dedicated romantic words to her boyfriend acknowledging that ever since she started dating, she has never met a man who believes in her like this young chap.





“I have Never met anyone in my life who believes in me like you do...you are not just my lover but my bestfriend. I know that I’m far from perfect, but I want to thank you for putting up with me through it all.You always inspire me to do better, and motivate me to achieve my dreams.You stood by my side through my dark times .Thank you for being very supportive .You are a blessing in my life. words cannot Express how Grateful I am.” She posted on her Instagram page.





Well, how long will this affair last?