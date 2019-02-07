Diamond’s ex-wife, ZARI HASSAN, spits at hungry slay squeens chasing rich husbands after sampling expensive dicks.

Thursday, February 7, 2019 -Diamond’s ex-wife and former Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has lectured  ladies who have been chasing moneyed guys and marrying them   because of their  deep pockets.

In the past, Zari has been linked to several wealthy men  like her late tycoon  husband, Ivan Ssemwanga.

The former socialite seems to have learnt a lot from her previous relationships with wealthy men  and that’s why she is advising ladies to believe in  themselves and work hard for their own money instead of chasing well oiled guys.

Zari posed like a boss lady on her Instagram page and wrote “While you are looking for rich husbands, i wana be the rich wife. #MondayMotivation to all my hustler ladies out there tryna make it in a male dominated world. We can do it”

