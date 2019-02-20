Detectives arrest NOTORIOUS Governor as they raid his 3 homes in search of crucial evidence over 2 billion theft-You know the Governor

Wednesday February 20, 2019 -Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday raided and searched three homes of Samburu Governor, Moses Lenolkulal , in Samburu and Nairobi.





Sources indicate that sleuths were after files related to fishy expenditure of Ksh2 billion.





D etectives arrived at the two homes in Karen using a 14-seater matatu in an attempt to conceal their identity as another team raided his home in Samburu.





They were later joined by other teams who arrived in SUVs with the Nairobi raid being conducted concurrently with the one in Samburu .





Kasaine was reportedly at home at the time of the raid.





Governor Lenolkulal has in the past been indicted by the Kenya Public Accounts and Investment Committee (PAIC) over the misappropriation of Ksh75 million in unsurrendered taxes.





Besides, has also been in trouble for making illegal payment to the Council of Governors (COG).





The EACC is also reportedly set to go after contractors and directors of firms linked to the Ksh2 billion scandal.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







