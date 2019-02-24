Depressed JKUAT graduate and former student at Lenana School posts suicide notes on facebook after failing to get a job(PHOTOs)

, , , , , 00:52

Sunday, February 24, 2019-A depressed  graduate  of  Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Techonology(JKUAT) and former student at the prestigious Lenana school  has posted suicide notes on facebook.

The young man identified as,Kibet Alfred,  who graduated with a degree in Soil, Water and Environmental Engineering, posted his Degree certificate on facebook  and told his family that if he dies, they should replace his portrait with the certificate and put it on top of his coffin.

Kibet represents thousands of young University  graduates who are languishing in joblessness despite their good grades.

 This young man needs urgent help.

Here are the suicide notes he posted on facebook.







The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno