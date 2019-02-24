Depressed JKUAT graduate and former student at Lenana School posts suicide notes on facebook after failing to get a job(PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 24, 2019

-A depressed graduate of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Techonology(JKUAT) and former student at the prestigious Lenana school has posted suicide notes on facebook.





The young man identified as,Kibet Alfred, who graduated with a degree in Soil, Water and Environmental Engineering, posted his Degree certificate on facebook and told his family that if he dies, they should replace his portrait with the certificate and put it on top of his coffin.





Kibet represents thousands of young University graduates who are languishing in joblessness despite their good grades.



This young man needs urgent help.





Here are the suicide notes he posted on facebook.







