DENNIS OKARI shares first PHOTO enjoying honeymoon with his new wife as BETTY KYALLO wallows in loneliness.

Monday, February 25, 2019

-About two weeks ago, NTV’s investigative reporter and anchor, Dennis Okari, walked down the aisle with his new lover, Naomi Joy, in an invite only wedding attended by close friends, media colleagues and family members.





Okari’s new wedding came as a shocker to many people because few people knew that he had moved on and found a new flame after being heartbroken by Betty Kyallo.





The well built man from Gusii land has shared a photo enjoying honeymoon with his new wife Naomi.





The wife looks so happy and it’s clear she is having a blast in Malysia where they flew for a honeymoon.





After Okari’s wedding, Betty Kyallo tried to console herself by sharing a photo of a man holding her hand but we all know she was just acting for the cameras.





The Kamba beauty is wallowing in loneliness after being misused by Joho.





Here’s a photo from honeymoon that Okari shared.







