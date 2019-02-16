DCI reveals the identity of the ‘garbage collector’ with a gun arrested on Friday after his photos went viral online.

Saturday, February 16, 2019-

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has revealed the identity of an armed garbage collector whose photo went viral on social media on Friday.





The man was spotted rummaging through trash cans with a pistol strapped on the waist of his trousers.





After the photos went viral, security agencies moved with speed and arrested the man and he’s in police custody.





The DCI has revealed that the man whom many thought was an undercover cop on a mission is actually a thug and his name is Alex Maina.





He was arrested in Mukuru slams alongside his accomplice called James Kirucha.









"A man who was photographed armed & the matter brought to our attention has been arrested & will be charged accordingly. We thank #KOT for bringing this matter to our attention & for additional information that we received through DMS. Let’s work together to keep our country safe.” DCI tweeted.





See the photos below.