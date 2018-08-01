DCI GEORGE KINOTI says HASSAN JOHO is not being investigated by Interpol over drug trafficking claims and selling guns - He is clean

Sunday February 17, 2019 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has dismissed a letter claiming that Interpol is investigating Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, over drug trafficking claims.





On Saturday, there was a fake letter with a DCI letterhead indicating that Interpol officers are already in the country probing the maverick Mombasa Governor.





The impugned letter bearing the DCI and Interpol logo had listed Joho alongside other people as being investigated by the international policing agency over handling of illicit drugs.





But Kinoti said the letter was fake but his office will not be investigating the origin of the letter.





Kinoti urged Joho to sue those spreading malicious rumours about the contents of the letter.





"Since we may not go far in investigating the origin of the forged letter in the social media, please take civil remedies for those spreading the malicious rumours," Kinoti urged Joho..





The confirmation by DCI that claims about the Mombasa Governor as a forgery is an interesting development given that he had sued his Nandi counterpart, Joshua Sang', MPs Oscar Sudi, Kimani Ichung'wah and Didimus Baraza for linking him to the narcotics trade.



