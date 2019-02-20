DCI detectives call on Kenyans to help identify these two men caught on camera giving BHANG to a toddler (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 20, 2019- DCI detectives have launched a man hunt for two men caught on camera giving a toddler bhang.

From the video that has sparked outrage, the two men can be seen smoking a joint  and giving some to the toddler.

Taking to twitter, DCI wrote:

Can you identify these men? Do you know them? We’d like to speak to them in connection to this video that was brought to our attention-we’re extremely worried about the child.

“If you can recognise them or have any information that may further our investigations, kindly DM Us.

Watch the video below.


