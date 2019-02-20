DAVID OLE SANKOK IN trouble for attacking RAILA ODINGA during an interview-UHURU may sack and eject him from Jubilee

Wednesday February 20, 2019- Nominated Member of Parliament, David Ole Sankok, yesterday found himself in unfamiliar territory after he bashed and mercilessly trolled for attacking Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





Sankok was being interviewed on Radio Maisha Tuesday morning, before embarking on a rant about Raila's mode of politicking.





He accused Raila of more than once using his large support base to hold the nation at ransom after failing to clinch the top seat also taking issue with his mock swearing-in last year.





"We cannot have one man troubling us after every election and causing mayhem whenever he losses in the presidential race," he said in a veiled attack on the former Prime Minister.





"Then he goes ahead and swears himself. That was a threat to the nation. He should have told us to force President Uhuru to resign so that he can take over," Sankok remarked.





But in response, listeners bashed him for being disrespectful to Raila who is not only older but also enjoys a larger national backing.





They called President Uhuru Kenyatta to kick him out of Jubilee for going against the spirit of reconciliation initiated by the handshake.





