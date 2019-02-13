Dangerous curves! Voluptuous Kameme TV anchor, GATHONI WA NGANGA, shows more curves (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February 13, 2019

- Kameme TV anchor, Gathoni Wa Nganga, has become an internet sensation thanks to her well endowed body.





The beautiful and eloquent anchor has voluptuous hips that have been keeping men glued to their screens.





These days, many thirsty Kikuyu men tune in to Kameme TV when she is reading news to admire her well structured body shape.





Gathoni is milking the publicity she has gotten in the last few days after her photos surfaced in the blogosphere by showing more of her sexy curves.





Those curves are on fleek.





Check out these photos.