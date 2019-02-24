CS FRED MATIANG’I now makes special appeal to his tribesman, DAVID MARAGA-Only the Chief Justice can help him on this

Sunday February 24, 2019 -Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has made a special appeal to Chief Justice David Maraga.





Matiang’i appealed to Maraga to intervene over Ksh350 billion projects currently stalled as a result of prolonged court cases.





He noted that there was an urgent need to review the procedures of issuing ex-parte orders to various interest groups at the expense of the general public interest.





“The Government is not in any way seeking favourable rulings but fair and timely judgements,” Matiang’i remarked.





Matiang’i was accompanied by a delegation that included Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki, Cabinet secretaries Farida Karoney and James Macharia, Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto and Interior PS , Karanja Kibicho.





They asked the CJ to come up with a framework for co-operation with the Judiciary with a view to hastening litigation of these cases.





On his part, Maraga recognised the need for co-operation among the three arms of government, commenting that the Judiciary was committed to resolving all court cases that constrained effective delivery of development projects.





