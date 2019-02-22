Corruption in UHURU‘s government stinks more than a mortuary – Prof KISIANGANI says as he terms the fight as cosmetic

Friday February 22, 2019 -

Renowned political commentator, Prof Edward Kisiangani, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to pull up his socks with regards to the ongoing war against graft.





When he won his second term in office in 2018, Uhuru said it will be a game changer and vowed to fight corruption to the end.





But Kisangani is of the opinion that the Head of State is very far from achieving the same, claiming that the monster is growing higher day by day.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kisiangani said that corruption is now growing into an uncontrollable stink which is becoming more unbearable by the day.





“Corruption in both national n county governments in Kenya is stinking. It stinks more than any worst maintained mortuary anywhere in the world. It is appaling. President Kenyatta should enhance his efforts to fight graft. Things are not good,” Kisiangani wrote.





The remark comes at a time when another top official in Uhuru's government in the name of Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, is on the spotlight over graft.





The latter is being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of involvement in a fraudulent tender scam amounting to Sh100 million.





