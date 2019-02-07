Controversial South African socialite ZODWA WABANTU is back with her madness - This woman is crazy (WATCH)

Thursday, February 7, 2019- Infamous South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for dancing pantless at events, is back with her madness.

The care-free happy-go-lucky lass shared this video of herself and her partner in crime really getting down and netizens are talking.

From the video, she stripped down to a bikini and put on quite a show.

Watch the video below.

  1. Anonymous
    7 February 2019 at 04:51

    Is that guy cassava less? Looks like more or less like a tooth pick.

   

