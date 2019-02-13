Controversial South African socialite, ZODWA WABANTU, flaunts her bare derriere as she steps out without underwear (PHOTO)

, 06:51

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 - Scandalous South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, who is known for dancing pantless at events is back with her madness.

She shared this saucy photo of herself showing off her big behind as she stepped out underwear free.

She posed leaning on a vehicle while giving men the perfect view of her derriere.

The reaction of the guy besides her tells it all.

See full photo below.
