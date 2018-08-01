Clerk Job in Kenya

Clerk Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:01
Clerk – Maintenance
Responsibilities
· Maintain all maintenance documents and reports
· Taking all daily maintenance records of Factory utilities i.e. Water, Power and Generator fuel / run hours readings.
· Monthly stock taking for spares and tools while maintaining minimum reorder levels.
· Operation and executing the preventive maintenance & condition monitoring schedule for ETP.
· Keeping the ETP workspace clean, tidy and maintaining hygienic practises that support the company food safety programs.
· In liaison with coordinator, preparing lists of required spares and chemicals for running of the ETP.
· Diagnosing faults and ensuring timely repairs of the ETP.
· Participate actively in OSHA to ensure staff safety.
· Participate in FSMS and QMS maintenance by adhering to the set guidelines related to maintenance department.
· Issuing of maintenance spares and tools.
· Any other maintenance work that may be assigned by the Maintenance coordinator.
· Operation and Maintenance of utility systems (Water, Steam, Compressed air, Electric Power, Drainages)
Qualifications
· Diploma or Certificate in Mechanical/Electrical engineering.
· Have experience in Machine Operations in manufacturing preferably an FMCG
· Hands on with good technical understanding of Basic engineering systems
· Have an understanding of HACCP or FSMS (ISO 22000:2005)
· Knowledgeable in OSHA.
· Can work with minimal supervision.
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to send their detailed CV indicating current and expected salary to recruitment@dairyland.co.ke on or before 26th February, 2019 clearly indicating the position applied for as the subject of the mail. Due to the urgency to fill the position, short listing will be done on an ongoing basis.