Clerk Job in Kenya

Clerk – Maintenance



Responsibilities

· Maintain all maintenance documents and reports

· Taking all daily maintenance records of Factory utilities i.e. Water, Power and Generator fuel / run hours readings.

· Monthly stock taking for spares and tools while maintaining minimum reorder levels.

· Operation and executing the preventive maintenance & condition monitoring schedule for ETP.

· Keeping the ETP workspace clean, tidy and maintaining hygienic practises that support the company food safety programs.

· In liaison with coordinator, preparing lists of required spares and chemicals for running of the ETP.

· Diagnosing faults and ensuring timely repairs of the ETP.

· Participate actively in OSHA to ensure staff safety.

· Participate in FSMS and QMS maintenance by adhering to the set guidelines related to maintenance department.

· Issuing of maintenance spares and tools.

· Any other maintenance work that may be assigned by the Maintenance coordinator.

· Operation and Maintenance of utility systems (Water, Steam, Compressed air, Electric Power, Drainages)

Qualifications

· Diploma or Certificate in Mechanical/Electrical engineering.

· Have experience in Machine Operations in manufacturing preferably an FMCG

· Hands on with good technical understanding of Basic engineering systems

· Have an understanding of HACCP or FSMS (ISO 22000:2005)

· Knowledgeable in OSHA.

· Can work with minimal supervision.

