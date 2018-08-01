Clerk Job in Kenya

Clerk



JG “H”

Qualifications

· Must be a Kenyan citizen

· Diploma in land related field like Valuation, survey, land registry or planning.

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 leadership and integrity.

Responsibilities

· To maintain plot rates register/record on allocated municipal leasehold lands, TOLS/Kiosks approved record, rates/rent in town, town houses/ land within town.

Additional requirements

All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents

· Tax Compliance Certificate

· Clearance from HELB where necessary

· Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission

· Certificate of good conduct from the police

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 5th March, 2019 at 5.00 p.m.:

THE SECRETARY/CEO

BUSIA COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O PRIVATE BAG -50400