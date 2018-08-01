Clerk Job in Kenya - Inventory Control

Job Title:

Inventory Control Clerk



Responsibilities

· Checks stock against packing slips or invoices determining if there are shortages, damages, missing goods, etc., and may sign for same.

Issues supplies, materials, and manually pre-picks stock items from multi-level racking which are specified in Work Order documents, in advance of issuance to field crews; completes all necessary paperwork for stock items issued, and forwards to supervisor.

· Receives delivered supplies, materials, and equipment; confirms that delivered goods match purchase order specifications of quantity, condition, model number, etc; completes all necessary paperwork for stock items received, and forwards to supervisor.

· Receives returned powerline material stock items; disassembles, inspects, determines suitability of material for restocking.

· Utilizes mainframe computer terminal to properly account for issues, returns, receipts of new materials and associated back orders; inputs essential data on all materials handled; adheres to strict accounting procedures in this regard.

· Conducts weekly cycle counts of inventory materials based upon computer-monitored suggested re-order listing; assists in conducting complete physical inventory count annually.

· Organizes and maintains warehouse and inventory yard areas for efficient material storage and handling; maintains labeling system on each stock item; manually stocks inventory shelving with stock items received or returned.

· Maintains records and coordinates the periodic safety inspection and testing of specialized utility equipment.

Role Requirement

· A Diploma/ degree in stores Management or Engineering related Subject

· 3 years in inventory Management experience preferably in FMCG industry

· High computer literacy

· Resilient and energetic/ self-motivated

How to Apply

In case you believe your career objective match this exciting position, please forward your application and detailed c.v stating your current position, remuneration, contact details by 5pm on 1st March 2019 recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com.